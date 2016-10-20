Badal reviews arrangements for war memorial function

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday urged people from all walks of life to participate in the inaugural function of the Punjab State War Heroes Memorial & Museum (PSWHMM) at Amritsar on October 23.

Presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements for the function, the Chief Minister underlined the need for perpetuating the legacy of supreme sacrifices made by the great soldiers and warriors of the State so as to encourage the youth to join the armed forces.

He said that the state-of-the-art memorial would act as a lighthouse to inspire the youngsters for serving the nation, thereby displaying the ethos of Punjabi’s valour and patriotism.

Mr. Badal said the memorial would be a befitting tribute to commemorate the remarkable contribution made by the Punjabi soldiers and officers to defend the sovereignty of the country during wars.

“We must ensure massive participation of people from all walks of life as a befitting tribute to legendary generals and soldiers,” he added.

The Chief Minister was apprised that a galaxy of top military officers, including Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh and a number of ex-Defence Services chiefs, have already confirmed their presence in the function.

It was also informed in the meeting that 20,000 ex-servicemen and war widows are expected to attend the function.

Students from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Academy and Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Academy will also participate in the inaugural ceremony of the War Memorial & Museum. - PTI