Badal asks Cong MLAs to attend Assembly session

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Sunday said Congress MLAs must attend the special session of Assembly for chalking out a concrete strategy to protect waters of the State, asserting that Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal is not a political issue but a matter involving the lifeline of Punjab.

The Punjab government has convened a special session on November 16 following the Supreme Court verdict on the water issues. After the verdict, all 42 Congress MLAs have tendered their resignations from the Assembly.

Interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a function to mark 20th death anniversary of Subedar Bapu Kartar Singh, father of Cabinet Minister Surjit Singh Rakhra, here, the Chief Minister said that in larger interests of the State, the Congress MLAs must ensure their presence in the special session.

Emotive issue

Mr. Badal said it was the need of the hour so that the message was conveyed to the entire country that whole Punjab was united on this emotive issue.

He said this was fight of every Punjabi and a united house must resolve to protect the waters of state at any cost.

Replying to another query, the Chief Minister said that neither NDA government nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi has any role in this matter as the ball is now in the court of President, to whom the Apex court has given advice on the SYL issue.

He said that they would soon meet the President and apprise him about the depleting water level in the State.

Mr. Badal said that “we are duty-bound to protect waters of State and every option will be explored to save it”.

On queries pertaining to protests by the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, he said that both these parties are indulging in political gimmickry on this issue for their vested political interests.

He said Congress was the perpetrator of this sin against the State and its people.

AAP criticised

Mr. Badal said that AAP government in Delhi had submitted affidavit against the State in Supreme Court on this issue.

“But now both of them are trying to mislead people through such tantrums”, he added.

He assailed the opposition parties for allegedly misleading the people on this sensitive issue.

He said that not even a single inch of land for this canal was acquired during his regime adding this canal was a conspiracy against the state which was planned and executed by the Congress party.-PTI

