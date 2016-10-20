Delhi

Baby girl found abandoned on pavement

: A two-day-old girl was found abandoned on a pavement in south Delhi on Wednesday.

Around 12:54 a.m. , the Delhi Police received a call from a passer-by about an “unclaimed plastic bag” lying below a bench on a pavement near the Munirka flyover.

When a team reached the spot, they found a baby girl wrapped in a cotton cloth. Her face was covered with a plastic bag, prompting the police to suspect that it was done to kill her.

“She was breathing slowly, and had turned cold. The people who had left her had probably dropped her in a hurry, leading to some injuries,” said a police officer.

She was taken to AIIMS, where her condition was said to be stable. Her miraculous survival episode has prompted the Delhi Police to name her “Swadha”, meaning divine approval.

A case under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the R.K. Puram police station.

