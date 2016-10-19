Delhi

BRIEF



Easy registration for private security firms



The Delhi government has added the registration of private security agencies in their e-governance. “The procedure for private security agencies to register with the government is tedious. Now, it has been streamlined and can be done online,” said a Delhi government official. Delhi is the first State to do this. “Many security agencies have come up in the past five years but they go unnoticed. This step will bring in transparency,” the official added. — Staff Reporter

