BJP workers to ‘expose AAP lies’ in Punjab

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday flagged off a group of around 250 Yuva Morcha workers, who will go to Punjab and apprise voters of “the failures and lies of the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi”.
A group of 250 Delhi Yuva Morcha workers led by Sunil Yadav will campaign in Punjab, especially in the 23 constituencies with BJP candidates, as per its “Pol Khol Mission to Punjab”.
“The great responsibility of apprising the people of Punjab of the ground realities in Delhi lies on your shoulders. You should tell Punjab that Kejriwal sells dreams of anti-drug and liquor campaigns, but in Delhi his government has opened a chain of barshalas and liquor vends,” Mr. Tiwari said.
Mr. Rathore said that a “special responsibility” lies on the shoulders of the youth of Delhi to share their experience of “two years of deception by the Kejriwal government” with the youth of other States.
