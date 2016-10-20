BJP to release manifesto for Punjab polls in Dec: Sampla

Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla on Wednesday said the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls in the State would be released in December.

Talking to media persons after laying foundation stones of a stadium and an auditorium here, he said the ‘Manifesto Committee’ was already in place and doing its job.

Chastising Congress leader Sunil Jakhar for “unnecessarily” raking up the ‘Post—Matric Scholarship’ scheme issue for SC/ST students, Mr. Sampla said the former was issuing statements without “proper knowledge and facts”.

When asked that Mr. Jakhar had alleged delay in release of Rs. 480 crore of the scheme hitting three lakh SC students, Mr. Sampla, who is also the Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, accused Congress MLA of indulging in “emotional political tactics”.

Asserting that funds under the scheme have been released, he said the Punjab government was doing its “duty diligently” regarding the scheme.

Mr. Sampla claimed that SAD-BJP alliance was all set for “creating history” by making a hat-trick in 2017 Assembly elections.

He said no other party was in “reckoning” as SAD-BJP was far ahead of others, including the Congress.

- PTI

