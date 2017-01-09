BJP sweeps Faridabad municipal polls

After a victory in the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections last month, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now won the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad elections.

The BJP won 30 of the total 40 wards in the elections held on Saturday. The remaining 10 wards were won by Independent candidates.

Vote on party policies

Being seen as an affirmation of policies brought in by the BJP’s State and Central governments, especially demonetisation, the victory has come as a huge relief for the party. The Congress, keeping up the tradition of not allotting symbols to candidates in the fray, was supporting Independent candidates. It was, in fact, hoping to cash in on the inconvenience caused to people because of demonetisation, and on the BJP’s alleged failure to keep its poll promises.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took to Twitter to express his gratitude. He attributed the victory to the all-round development in the State and “good policies” of his government.

Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu told the media that the victory made it clear that people had accepted demonetisation with an open heart.