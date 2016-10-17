BJP seeks CBI probe into donations to AAP

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into funds donated to the AAP.
Alleging large-scale fraud, the LoP demanded that the Chief Election Commission of India recommend a CBI probe into “the huge difference between the statement on donations filed by the AAP and details as shown on their website”.
“The Income Tax Department has found a huge gap between the funds received by the party and the details the party provided to the Election Commission,” Mr. Gupta said.
“The party has made the entire record disappear from their website,” Mr. Gupta further added.
