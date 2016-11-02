Delhi

BJP owes an explanation: Rawat

Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Tuesday said the BJP owes an explanation to the people of Uttarakhand for causing defections in the ruling Congress and imposing President’s Rule in the State before it goes to them seeking votes.

Taking a dig at the BJP for its proposed ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in the State from November 12, he said: “Before it embarks on any yatra, BJP should offer an explanation to people why it brought the state under president’s rule and why it withheld the State’s annual budget passed by the State Assembly.”

Advising the party to “atone for its sins” before embarking on any yatra, the CM said the BJP should also explain to people why it caused defections in the ruling Congress in a premeditated manner.

“It (defections) was a pre-planned move by the BJP to destabilise a democratically elected government and the party will have to explain to people if it goes to them seeking their votes,” Mr. Rawat told reporters here.

President’s Rule was imposed in Uttarakhand in March this year after momentous political developments saw nine party MLAs rebel against RMr. awat and join hands with the BJP.

Their membership of the Assembly was later revoked by the Speaker under the anti-defection law.

However, President’s Rule was withdrawn in May and Mr. Rawat was put back in the saddle after he won a court-monitored floor test in the Assembly. PTI

