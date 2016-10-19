BJP is a ‘anti-Hindu’ party, says Kejriwal

A day after his rally at Surat where he criticised BJP president Amit Shah, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal continued with his attack and called the BJP an anti-Hindu’ party’ in a scathing Facebook post on Monday.

Referring to the death of a Patidar youth during last year’s agitation and the recent flogging case of Dalits in Una, Mr. Kejirwal said: “The BJP says it is a party of the Hindus. But it fired on Patel boys last year. Those boys were Hindus. If the BJP is a party of the Hindus, why did it kill Hindu boys? Few months ago, in Una, the BJP got Dalit youth beaten up. The truth is that the BJP is not a party of the Hindus. The BJP is a party full of people greedy for money and power for which it will not spare even its own (Hindus),”

He added: “While there is a government in Gujarat, the directions are coming from Delhi.”

The post was written in Hindi on Mr. Kejriwal’s official Facebook page.

‘Hardik a patriot’

Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party’s first rally in Gujarat on Sunday, Mr. Kejriwal had attacked Mr. Shah and equated him with “General Dyer” and tried wooing the Patidar community by calling the Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel a “patriot”. As per party sources, Mr. Kejriwal and Hardik Patel are in talks of forming an alliance.

“I want to ask, what is the fault of Hardik Patel? Why sedition charge was slapped against him? I would like to say that there is no bigger patriot than Hardik Patel and there is no bigger traitor than General Dyer,” Kejriwal had said, referring to Mr. Shah.

In the same rally, Mr. Kejriwal had announced AAP’s plans to contest the Gujarat Assembly polls slated for next year.

The party is expanding its footprint in the country and contesting Punjab and Goa Assembly elections too.