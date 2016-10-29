BJP delegation greets BSF, Army jawans

Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay on Friday led a delegation to the Attari Border and extended Diwali greetings to the Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Army jawans posted at the border.

Mr. Upadhyay was accompanied by Mayor of Amritsar Bakshi Ram, Leader of the House in SDMC Subhash Arya, former MLA Subhash Sachdeva, Delhi BJP leaders Raj Kumar Grover, Suresh Sharma, Om Prakash and others.

At a get together with the jawans, following lighting of lamps and the distribution of sweets, the BJP president said that India stands with the men and women engaged in protecting the country from enemies all while having to stay away from ffamilies and festivities.