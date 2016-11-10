BJP corporator arrested on corruption charges

A local BJP corporator and her husband were arrested from their residence on corruption charges here on Wednesday.

While Jitendra Sahu, husband of local municipality board chairman Pinki Sahu, was arrested in the morning for allegedly accepting bribe, Ms. Pinki was arrested hours later for her alleged involvement in the whole saga.

Mr.Sahu, 29, was demanding a bribe of Rs 15 lakhs from one Rajmal Soni who had applied for conversion of land. Soni was planning to develop a residential colony, Neeraj Gupta, Circle in charge (CI), ACB, Baran said.

Her role in the whole affair came under heavy scrutiny as she had suggested Soni to meet his husband.

“It was Pinki who had asked Soni to see her husband to get his work done. An investigation was underway on Pinki’s suspected involvement,” he said.

Mr. Sahu had already accepted a bribe of Rs two lakhs in two instalments of Rs one lakh each and was caught accepting the rest of the amount.

“Soni informed the ACB two months back. Today, the final trap was laid. The accused was caught red-handed when he was accepting the bribe,” Mr. Gupta said. PTI