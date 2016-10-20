Delhi

BJP can repeat Muzaffarnagar, Gujarat incidents, says Azam

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Azam Khan on Wednesday alleged that the BJP can repeat Gujarat and Muzaffarnagar incidents for political gain in the upcoming UP Assembly polls.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday evening, he also alleged that the BJP was trying to polarise voters on the Ram temple issue and create tension in the State.

He said the Ram temple case was pending in the apex court and he had full faith in the judiciary. While they are ready to accept the court’s verdict, some people were trying to raise the issue again, he added.

Mr. Khan, who is in-charge of Muzaffarnagar, attended a meeting on district plan here.

A budget of Rs. 278 crore has been passed for 2016-2017 for the plan.

He also distributed e-rickshaws to the poor. - PTI

