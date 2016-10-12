BJP accuses AAP of splurging taxpayers’ money on ads for PTA meeting

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of splurging taxpayers’ money on ads for a pan-city ‘parent-teachers meeting’, which will be held on October 15.

BJP general secretary Ashish Sood said that the ads issued by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government regarding the upcoming mega parent-teacher event showed that “some event management company” was “working behind the Delhi government”.

“Parent-teacher meeting is a normal process in schools. This government has spent crores of rupees on ads to make it seem like the education system will be reformed with their help, but these are merely serving the agenda of advertising the Chief Minister as has been done earlier through ads for the odd-even scheme, Aam Aadmi Clinics and others,” Mr. Sood said.

‘Develop infra’

Instead of “wasting crores of rupees on advertisements”, the BJP leader said that it would be better if the AAP government concentrated on “developing basic infrastructure of government schools” many of which were being run “under tents and without drinking water, sufficient number of teachers”.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said that the AAP government was “responsible for raising more than 100 controversies during last 18 months” unconnected to the development of the Capital. This, Mr. Gupta said, was an attempt by the AAP “to hide its failures”. “The government repeatedly raises fresh controversies even as the moot question remains: when will it start working for the people?”

“The government has put the Land Pooling Policy of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which envisaged the building of 20 lakh houses in Delhi in a time-bound manner, in cold storage. On the one hand it talks about bringing the DDA under its control and on the other hand it is not allowing the DDA to implement this ambitious policy,” Mr. Gupta said.

The LoP added that work was yet to begin on even a “single one” of the promises contained in the AAP’s 70-point manifesto.