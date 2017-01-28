BJP accuses AAP of ‘selling false promises’ in Punjab

The Delhi BJP on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “selling false promises” to the people of Punjab and alleged that the party’s manifesto for the upcoming elections was a “cut and paste” job from a list of unfulfilled promises made to the people of the Capital.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that the party hoped that the people of Punjab would learn from the bad experiences of Delhiites and “save Punjab from the deception of Kejriwal”.

‘No action taken’

Mr. Tiwari said that analysis of the promises made by the AAP would form the core of the “Pol-Khol” campaign being undertaken by the BJP’s Yuva Morcha in the State over the next three days.

The Delhi government, Mr. Tiwari said, has not taken any “concrete step” for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots till date: “It did not release for long time the additional compensation declared by the Centre in 2014. It only did so when the Delhi BJP warned of taking the matter to the court”.

“The Kejriwal government is also not co-operating with the SIT formed by the Centre for investigation of the riot cases,” Mr. Tiwari claimed.

‘No progress’

The BJP leader also accused the AAP government of not opening a single new night shelter or progressing further on its promise of rehabilitating residents of slum clusters. In regards to the health sector, the BJP said that not even one hospital had begun construction and no beds have been added to existing facilities. “Not a single new skill development centre has been opened in Delhi in the last two years. There is also no arrangement for vocational training schools,” Mr. Tiwari said.