BJP MLA’s office burgled

Burglars allegedly broke into the office of BJP MLA O.P. Sharma near Karkardooma Court in east Delhi and decamped with a laptop and a television set.

Just like the theft at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s office a few days ago, the suspects in this case too made away with the DVR at Mr. Sharma’s office, preventing the police from accessing the CCTV footage.

Wire mesh cut open

The incident was reported to the police around 8 a.m., when the BJP MLA reached the premises and saw the wire mesh on the metal door outside the office cut open and the lock broken.

The miscreants turned away the CCTV cameras focussed on the main office, besides ransacking the whole place.

Sensitive data

Mr. Sharma told journalists that the laptop contained sensitive data about the Delhi Assembly. The possibility of the same group of criminals being involved in both the incidents cannot be ruled out as the modus operandi seems to be similar, said the police.

A case of burglary, trespassing and criminal conspiracy has been registered at Anand Vihar police station. A forensic team also visited the spot to gather evidence like fingerprints.

The police are looking for the video recorder as they suspect the miscreants might have dumped it nearby.

The police officers said some materials were left untouched at the reception area of the office.