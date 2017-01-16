BJP’s publicity material seized in Bulandshahr

Ahead of the UP Assembly elections, a truck carrying publicity material of the BJP — worth lakhs of rupees — was seized by the Bulandshahr police.

The Bulandshahr administration has booked the truck owner, driver and transporter for violation of the model code of conduct.

Model code of conduct

Bulandshahr sub-divisional magistrate Arun Yadav said that the truck was bound from Delhi to Bhubaneshwar. A team conducting checking near DAV school T-point pulled the truck over.

During inspection, the police found BJP flags and other publicity material. Officials said there were nearly two lakh flags and other publicity material in the truck, worth ₹40 lakh.

“A case has been filed against the truck driver, owner and transporter for violation of the model code of conduct,” the official said.

“As per the bills recovered from driver, it appears that the truck was bound from Delhi to Bhubaneshwar.A team has been formed to conduct thorough investigation into the matter,” a senior Uttar Pradesh government official said on the condition of anonymity.

More vigilant

The officials said that all teams working on election model code of conduct have been asked to be vigilant. Apart from that clear directions have been given to all printing press owners and transporters to ensure that the model code of conduct is observed.

After implementation of the model code of conduct in Uttar Pradesh on January 4, the UP Police have seized more than 1,750 illegal weapons, 39 crude bombs and 1,800 cartridges, and shut down 40 small factories that were manufacturing these banned items.

The police have recovered illegals arms and shut down factories in Shamli, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.