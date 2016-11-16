BJP’s friends sleeping peacefully, not the poor, says Kejriwal

In yet another attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that friends of the BJP are unmoved by the demonetisation decision and it is only the poor who are affected.
“Modi has three friends: Ambani, Adani and Sharad Pawar. On Sunday, the PM took blessings of Mr. Pawar to fight black money, no irony can be bigger than that. Does Mr. Modi think that these three do not have black money?” Mr. Kejriwal said.
Challenging Mr. Modi’s claim that the poor were now having a peaceful sleep and only the rich were taking sleeping pills, the CM said that the reality was the exact opposite. “It is the poor who are camping outside banks and it is the PM’s friends who are sleeping peacefully,” Mr. Kejriwal said.
The CM had called a Cabinet meeting at his residence on Monday and a decision was taken to hold a Special Assembly session on Tuesday to discuss the cash crisis. “It is beyond our understanding how corruption and black money can be battled by replacing Rs.1,000 notes with Rs.2,000 notes,” said the CM
Mr. Kejriwal will also meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday to step up the fight against the demonetisation issue.
