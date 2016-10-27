Delhi

B. C. Roy Award for two docs

D. S. Rana and Arvind Kumar of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here have been selected for the prestigious Dr. B. C. Roy Award for excellence in the field of medicine. The awards will be presented by the President next year.

‘Humbled’

Dr. Rana of the Department of Nephrology will receive the award in the category for recognising best talents in encouraging the development of specialities in different branches in medicine, while Dr. Kumar will get the award in the eminent medical person category.

“I am humbled by the prestigious award. I owe this award to my parents, who taught me to work hard sincerely and live honestly. This award is also dedicated to my teachers, who made me what I am today,” said Dr. Rana.

Dr. Kumar is a leading robot-assisted thoracic surgeon, who has contributed to the field of medical sciences for almost 30 years.

The Dr. B. C. Roy Award was instituted in 1976 in memory of renowned physician and freedom fighter Dr. B. C. Roy by the Medical Council of India.

