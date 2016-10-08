Away from home, but not festivities

Every festive season, the Capital is host to innumerable traditional events, the roots of which go back to various cultures from all over the country. The city’s vibrant cultural vibe exists all thanks to people and students who have made Delhi their home.

A good number of outstation students residing in Delhi have decided to drop plans of going back home to experience the festivities here as they feel the show of cosmopolitanism is particularly picturesque in the month of October.

Rituals

While rituals may not be performed in the most authentic manner, but the fact that people in Delhi come together and acknowledge the significance of various beliefs is an overarching feature of cosmopolitanism.

Besides traditional communities celebrating festivals, students’ unions too organise such events.

“The Delhi Oriya Students’ Association [DOSA] organises and celebrates Odia festivals here. I got a chance to attend Utkal Diwas, organised by them in April,” said Shikha, a student who belongs to Jalandhar in Punjab.

While some of the most exhilarating moments during Durga Puja can be witnessed at C.R. Park every year, students also get a chance to be a part of dandiya and garba dance fairs as well as Diwali melas organised at Dilli Haat and colleges like Miranda House. Ramlila fairs are also high on every outstation first-year student’s wish-list for the festive season.

“The festivities in Delhi are not an exact replica of the pujas in Bengal, but they do resonate the same sense of homeliness and love,” said Krishtijeet Das, a student from Siliguri, Bengal.

Tina Dhariwal, a student who belongs to Jaipur, said: “A festival in Delhi gives the people a reason to be happy. The excitement seen here around Diwali is not something I have seen back home.”

However, many still miss the festivities back home.

Deepti Saikia from Guwahati said: “Durga Puja is so huge in Assam. People celebrate it with huge idols of Goddess Durga and the whole city is lit up. Delhi has a dull atmosphere as compared to Assam and other north-east States during this time. Only specific communities know how to celebrate their festivals.”

