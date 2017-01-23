Authorities to go tough on traffic violations

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has decided to crackdown on bus and truck drivers breaking traffic rules on the Yamuna Expressway, which connects Noida with Agra.

YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh said that he has written to State transport authorities to take action against bus drivers who illegally halt their vehicles on the 165-km-long high-speed expressway. According to YEIDA officials, the expressway is witness to scores of accidents, many of them fatal, due to stationary vehicles.

“Halting of vehicles at the entry or exit, or other places along the expressway not meant for stopping, is illegal,” said Mr. Singh. “Accidents occur when buses halt at spots not designated for stopping to pick up or drop passengers,” he said.

Illegal parking offenders

Oficials further said that action is also on the cards for any vehicle found to be illegally parked near eating joints or at any other location along the expressway. “The police have been directed to take strict action against such people. Commuters who make unauthorised cuts to avoid a longer route to take a u-turn, will also be heavily fined,” he added.

The CEO had on December 7 last year taken stock of the expressway and found that the concessionaire had not implemented several safety features, which had been earlier recommended by the YEIDA and an audit by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI). “We are taking all steps to ensure commuters have a safe journey on this road. The aim is to deter traffic rule violators,” he added.

Rap for toll authorities

The authority has also asked toll operators to ensure safety measures or face action. Meanwhile, the expressway operator has provided five speed guns to update the police on speed violations. “The idea is to restrain commuters from over speeding. CRRI in its safety audit report has said that over-speeding is one of the major causes of accidents on the expressway.

The expressway has a speed limit of 100 kmph, but there have been allegations of people driving much faster.

Reacting to the development, Jaypee group spokesperson said, “Commuter safety is always the top concern of Jaypee group. Overspending and illegal parking are the main cause of accidents on Yamuna Expressway. We have urged to ensure police visibility and challan errant drivers. Yamuna Expressway authority has asked for some more arrangements. We are looking into the arrangements. We have started working on the directions given by Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority.”