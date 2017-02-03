Audi accident: Owner gets clean chit from the police

The Ghaziabad police have given a clean chit to the owner of the Audi Q7 car that rammed an auto at Indirapuram on January 28, killing four people. A person had later come forward claiming to be the driver of the car at the time of the incident and the police have produced him in the court as accused. The owner of the car is a doctor at Safdarjung city hospital.

Techie among dead

Four people, including a woman techie and an autorickshaw driver, were killed when the high-end SUV rammed their auto at Indirapuram on a narrow road that runs parallel to the Hindon canal. Police identified the auto driver by his first name, Sanjeev (25).

The others were identified as Yajuvendra Singh Sengar(40), his cousin Vishal Singh (25), and their family friend Rinku Yadav (38), who worked with HCL in Noida. All hail from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Vishal had come to appear for a job interview, the police said.

Following the incident, the police had seized the SUV as the occupants fled the spot. After an investigation, the police claimed that the car was registered in the name of one Manish Rawat, a doctor with Safdarjung Hospital’s neurology department in Delhi.

Man surrenders

After the incident the police had conducted a raid to nab the SUV owner. Meanwhile one Ishaq Ahmed from Hafizganj, Bareilly appeared before Ghaziabad CJM court, claiming that he was behind the wheel at the time. Ahmed got bail from the court.

Ishaaq Ahmad, from Labhera village under Hafizganj police station area of Bareilly, submitted his surrender application through his lawyer on Monday. Ahmad also appeared before the chief judicial magistrate court on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased’s family say they are unhappy with the police investigation. “The police are treating the case casually. I believe the police are buying time so the family and the media forget the followup over time. We are suspecting that Ahmed is a ‘dummy’ accused. He is being used... We want a fair probe by a top agency as we do not trust the police,” Sudesh, cousin of the auto driver Sanjeev told The Hindu.

Following the incident, the family of the victims lodged a police complaint and an FIR was registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 304a (causing death by negligence) and 427 (causing damages) of the Indian Penal Code at Indirapuram police station.

Unidentified persons were named in the FIR.