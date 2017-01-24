Delhi

Attack on our autonomy: schools

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision, the principal of Springdales School, Ameeta Mulla Wattal, said: “Fees have to be hiked in order to pay the staff according to the 7th pay commission. However, certain amount of transparency is needed so that all of this labelling and name-calling can end. The constant conflict between the government and private institutes must end.”

While the Delhi government termed the decision as ‘historic’ and parents were happy that they will not have to deal with any “arbitrary” increase, the schools saw the move as an an attack on their autonomy.

‘A basic right’

S. K. Bhattacharya, of the Action Committee representing 298 private schools, said that autonomy is a basic right that is guaranteed to the schools according to the Constitution. Many of the principals and heads of affected schools, when contacted, declined to comment on the Supreme Court verdict or were unavailable for comment

