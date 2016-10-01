Assembly lauds Army, Modi govt

The Delhi Assembly on Friday, during the one-day special session, praised and congratulated the Army and the Narendra Modi government for surgical strikes on terror groups across the Line of Control (LoC).

A resolution condemning the Uri attack, which killed 19 soldiers, was passed unanimously but not without the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP arguing over the wording.

In its original draft, the resolution did not mention any names.

But Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Vijender Gupta demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name should be included in it. Mr. Gupta said that even the Army Chief had “praised the political leadership.”

The BJP leader also demanded that Mr. Kejriwal should delete his September 27 tweet that read “Excellent article. On Uri, rather than Pak, India seems to be getting isolated internationally”. The Chief Minister had shared an opinion piece on Indo-Pak tensions following the Uri attack.

“The tweet was made when the forces were on their way to the mission. It will have a negative impression when the world has focused its attention towards India,” Mr. Gupta said.

‘Full support’

Mr. Kejriwal, who regularly criticises the PM, in an unusual development asked the Assembly Secretariat to add Mr. Modi’s name along with others.

“We congratulate the Prime Minister, the Centre, the Union Home Minister, the Defence Minister and the chiefs of the armed forces. Let this line be added,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Assembly also extended wholehearted support to measures, to be taken by the Centre, for protecting the country’s territorial integrity and demanded that rogue elements responsible for causing hardship to the common people of the subcontinent be “isolated”.

On the offensive

After the discussion on the resolution ended, Mr. Kejriwal went on with his rhetoric against the Centre for ‘not letting them work’.

The CM said that in the past one year, his government has done tremendous work, but the Centre is placing hurdles before them.

“When the Lieutenant-Governor’s interference wasn’t enough, they unleashed the police after us,” Mr. Kejriwal said, adding that 16 of his MLAs have been booked and 13 arrested on spurious charges.

“Even my is named in the FIR. When the Anti-Corruption Bureau was asked about it, ACB chief M. K. Meena said that it was a typing error. How can a CM’s name be a typing error?"

‘Expose’ delayed

Earlier, Mr. Kejriwal had announced that he would expose a ‘very big conspiracy’ against him, his Ministers and AAP MLAs hatched by the Centre and the police to arrest them. “But keeping in view of the tense situation on the LoC, the session should be postponed,” Mr. Kejriwal said.