Assaulted maid’s employer, 2 others held

Five days after a case was registered in connection with the alleged assault of a 24-year-old domestic help, the Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested her employer and two people associated with a placement agency that got her the job.

‘Torture, abuse’

The employer, a 40-year-old owner of a coaching institute in north Delhi, was arrested on charges of torture and abuse. The other two, which include the owner and an agent of the placement agency, have been accused of human trafficking. The arrested placement agency owner and his female agent were caught from different areas in Delhi after raids were conducted. In her complaint, the woman had alleged that she was not paid a single rupee by the placement agency owner for the past two years.

Hired six months ago

The police said they found that the woman’s employers were paying her salary directly to the placement agency. The police are probing the authenticity of the claim.

The woman is a native of West Bengal and was brought to Delhi on promises of a job by the placement agency around two years ago. Around six months ago, she was hired as a domestic help by the current employer.

Admitted in hospital

The woman had contacted the placement agency on December 16 to report the abuse, after which people from the agency took her away. She was admitted to the hospital on December 19. The DCW learnt of the incident on December 23 and brought the matter to the police’s attention.

“The girl has been subjected to extreme torture and abuse and is presently bedridden. Her condition was horrifying and she had several marks of abuse and neglect on her body. She also complained of having been beaten by iron rods,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal had said on December 24.

The police subsequently registered a case and picked up the accused for questioning.

“We have approached the Delhi Government Health Department which has arranged for the woman to be moved to a private hospital under the EWS scheme to ensure proper treatment and care,” said Ms. Maliwal.