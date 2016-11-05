Delhi

Ask IB about judges’ phone tapping: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that the police should ask the Intelligence Bureau (IB) if judges’ phones were being tapped. The remark came after reports surfaced about Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma writing to him regarding the matter.

A letter, purportedly written by Mr. Verma to Mr. Kejriwal, seeking details about his allegations that judges’ phones were being tapped, is doing the rounds on Twitter. Mr. Kejriwal tweeted his response to the letter saying: “Ask IB. They will tell u”.

However, the police didn’t confirm the authenticity of the letter. “It might be a confidential letter and not many people might be aware about it,” said a police source, without confirming the authenticity of the letter.

The letter says that it’s a serious matter the the Chief Minister has raised. “As you are aware, phone tapping is an extremely serious matter and is not allowed without due authorisation. Therefore, your alluding to the matter raises serious concerns,” the letter reads.

The letter also asked the CM to inform them about the source on which he has based his allegations.

Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of the Delhi High Court on October 31, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India T. S. Thakur also participated, Mr. Kejriwal had claimed that during his meetings with judges he had “overheard them telling each other that they should not talk on phones because they could be tapped”. — PTI

