Arthritis can trigger heart attack, stroke: AIIMS doc

Arthritis can trigger heart attacks or stroke and therefore should not be taken lightly, said Head of Department of Rheumatology at AIIMS, Dr. Uma Kumar.

Addressing reporters on the eve of a public lecture on arthritis at the AIIMS campus, Dr. Kumar on Friday said that a proposal is being mooted to declare arthritis as a non-communicable disease (NCD), absence of which is putting severe economic burden on patients.

‘Need more awareness’

“Unlike other diseases for which a day or a week is dedicated, not much awareness has been raised on arthritis. We do mark World Arthritis Day on October 12 but the area in general lies neglected. Since it is not under NCDs list, there is no national programme for rheumatological illnesses, no comprehensive data on how many people are affected by them. Besides, patients cannot claim reimbursement or insurance, or avail train travel benefits that are enjoyed by people with disability,” Dr. Kumar said.

Warning that Indians have a very laid-back attitude towards arthritis, Dr. Kumar said that there are 200 different types of arthritis and the citizens must wise up and realise that arthritis could be a symptom of bigger diseases.

Arthritis affects mostly elderly people but due to changes in lifestyle and food habit, the youth are also getting affected.

Common types

There are two common types of arthritis — inflammatory arthritis like rheumatoid arthritis and non-inflammatory arthritis like osteoarthritis.

Common symptoms or signs are joint swelling, redness, difficulty in walking and morning stiffness of more than 30 minutes, Dr. Kumar said.

“Obesity and smoking and sedentary lifestyle too are causing arthritis. Though there are no epidemiological data available with us, based on recent estimates, 8-23 per cent of the population is affected by it,” the doctor said, adding that the women are 10 times more predisposed to rheumatoid arthritis. “People should not rush to surgeons but go to a physician or rheumatologist first. Surgery should be the last resort,” she said.