Army chief visits South Western Command

Army chief General Dalbir Singh on Wednesday visited South Western Command in Jaipur to review the operational preparedness, days after India carried out surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(PoK).

Upon his arrival at Jaipur, the General was received and briefed in detail on the operational state of the Sapta Shakti Command by Lt Gen Sarath Chand, GOC-in-C, South Western Command, a defence spokesperson said.

Operational readiness

The Army chief expressed satisfaction at the operational readiness as well as measures undertaken by the Command to face evolving security challenges, especially along the Western borders, he added.

The Command’s operational units include Strike I Corps, formerly under Central Command, and X Corps.-PTI

