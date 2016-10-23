Anti-liquor activist shot at, robbed of Rs. 4 lakh

: A 35-year-old anti-liquor crusader was allegedly shot at and robbed of Rs. 4 lakh by a group of armed assailants in Jewar here on Friday night.

The victim has been identified as Acharya Pawan. He runs Nirbhaya, an NGO which works to stop liquor consumption in the area.

Recounting the nightmarish experience, he said, “I was returning home in Jewar from Faridabad in my Toyata Etios. Around 9:30 p.m., when I reached near Falaunda village in Greater Noida, six armed men on two motorbikes blocked the road, and forced me to stop the car,” Pawan told The Hindu .

He was then allegedly forced to get inside the car.

“Two of them held me on the rear seat at gunpoint, while two of them sat in the front. The rest two followed on the two bikes. They also snatched my mobile phone and the cash.” Pawan said he was taken to an unknown location, and also thrashed in the car. “They stuffed my mouth with a piece of cloth. When I resisted, they tried to strangulate me. Later, one of them took out a revolver and fired at my right thigh," he added.

Pawan said the assailants were to fire at him again when they saw a truck coming in their direction. Fearing that they would be caught, they fled. The victim then fell unconscious on the spot.

Victim rescued

Volunteers of Nirbhaya launched a search for Pawan when his phone was found not reachable. “We found him in a deserted location in Jewar, from we rushed him to Kailash Hospital in Noida,” said Sunder Singh, Pawan’s brother. He claimed that 15 days ago, Pawan had received a threat call on his phone. He had also informed the local police about the incident, but no action was allegedly taken.

Sunder also claimed that the liquor mafia was involved in the attack. Pawan came to limelight in June when he organised an anti-liquor rally in Jewar, which was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Following Friday’s incident, Rajyasabha MP and Bihar state president of Janata Dal (United) Bashistha Narain Singh visited Pawan at the hospital. Mr. Singh told The Hindu that Pawan was going to start an intensive drive against liquor from October 23.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Jewar) Dilip Singh told The Hindu that a case had been filed in the matter.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)