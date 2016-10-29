Another illegal casino busted, 8 held

: In what was the second such operation this week, the South district police claimed to have busted a casino, this time in Vasant Kunj. As many as eight persons, including four women, have been arrested

Three high-end casino tables along with some stake money and gambling tokens worth crores were seized from the premises.

Liquor was also being illegally served in the casino, said the police.

“Acting on a tip-off, a team headed by Inspector Ugesh Kuma conducted a raid at a farm house in Vasant Kunj, and found that people were gambling there. On searching, stake money of Rs. 43,500, 2,968 gambling tokens, 85 bottles of liquor and seven packets of playing cards were seized,” said a senior police officer.

During interrogation, one of the arrested women employees said visitors would be provided commissions to bring in new members.

The more money the new visitor, introduced by an existing member, would lose in the casino, the higher the incentive would be for the latter, added another officer.

Main accused nabbed

It was found that the premises belong to one Madhubala, and the same was given on rent to one Gulshan Arora, a resident of Gurgaon, for an initial period of three months. Gulshan is among the arrested people.

The landlady told the police that she had been kept in the dark about the business plans of the accused. Those running the casino had told the owner that they were renting the house for residential purposes.

They were paying Rs. 2.5 lakh every month. The police, however, are yet to give Madhubala a clean chit. On Sunday, a similar raid was carried out at a casino in Sainik Farms. In this case, too, liquor was being illegally served on the premises.