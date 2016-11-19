Another accused gets capital punishment in Senari case

A local court on Friday awarded death sentence to one more accused person in a case related to massacre of 34 people by the outlawed MCC in Senari village under the Karpi police station area in Bihar’s then Jehanabad district 17 years ago.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ)—III Ranjit Kumar Singh passed the order convicting an accused Dukhan Ram Kahar to death sentence, besides imposing a fine of Rs.1.80 lakh after finding him guilty in the massacre case.

The court had held Kahar’s trial separately and 23 witnesses had corroborated his role in the massacre during cross-examination.

The charges were framed by the trial court against Kahar on December 5, 2013.

The judge had, vide a November 15 order, awarded death sentence to ten convicts and handed out life sentence to three others in the massacre of 34 people.

According to the prosecution, the MCC ultras had killed 34 people of a particular caste by slitting their throats with sharp objects after forcing them to gather near Thakurbari in Senari village under the Karpi police station, which was then a part of Jehanabad district and was now under the jurisdiction of Arwal district, on March 18, 1999.

Seven others had sustained injuries in the incident.

A woman Chintamani Devi, whose husband and son were among those massacred by the MCC ultras, was complainant in the Senari massacre case.

The police had subsequently lodged an FIR against one Vyas Yadav alias Naresh Yadav and 500 unidentified people.

The charge sheet was filed against 74 accused people in 2002 and the trial was held against 56 as 18 others were absconding.

The courts later framed charged against 45 accused people, two of whom died during pendency of the case, while five others went missing. - PTI

