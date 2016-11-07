Delhi

Another AAP MLA in the dock

: Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Kirari, Ritu Raj Govind, and his predecessor, Anil Jha of the BJP, were arrested on charges of apprehension of breach of peace during Chhath Puja celebrations in outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar on Sunday.

The MLA said he was trying to build a ghat at Nithari Talaab near the expressway on the occasion of Chhath Puja along the river bank in Kirari.

Villagers object

The local villagers objected to his move even as he said the construction of the ghat was funded by the Delhi government.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) M. N. Tiwari confirmed the arrests and said the police had invoked Section 144 of the CrPC (prohibiting assembly of more than four people) around the ghat , which was a heritage property.

However, the two leaders gathered at the ghat along with supporters and created a ruckus there, said the police.

Allegation

While Mr. Ritu Raj’s aide told The Hindu that he was being framed, Mr. Jha’s wife Poonam Parashar Jha alleged that the former was trying to grab a piece of government land by using Chhat Puja as an excuse.

The leaders have been sent to one-day judicial custody. Their bail applications will come up for hearing in Rohini Court on Monday.

