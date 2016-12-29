Anil Baijal appointed as Delhi Lt. Governor

President Pranab Mukherjee is pleased to appoint Anil Baijal as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, says a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

The appointment follows Najeeb Jung's resignation from the post and its acceptance by the President.

Mr. Baijal, a 1969 batch IAS officer of UT cadre, was the Home Secretary in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government. He is currently associated with the Vivekananda International Foundation.