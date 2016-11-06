Amity student kills self

: A 21-year-old student allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan in Amity University’s hostel here on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as G. Sai Krishna.

He was a first-year postgraduate diploma student in Facility Management. A native of Khammam district of Telangana, Krishna had shifted to the hostel six months ago.

He purportedly left behind a suicide note saying, “They say committing suicide is an act of cowardice, but committing suicide is also an act of courage.”

He also thanked his parents and requested that they take care of his younger sister.

Unanswered questions

Krishna’s father, G. Deendayal Reddy, is a lawyer in the Khammam District and Sessions Court.

He said Krishna did did not have any major problems which could have caused him to end his life.

Savita Mehta, vice-president (communications), Amity Group, said it was an unfortunate incident. “Krishna was a good student. He had also secured 80 per cent attendance. We do not know why he took such a step. We are extending all support to his family members and also to the police in the investigation. An internal investigation team of the university has also been set up,” Mehta said.

Amarnath Yadav, SHO, Sector 39 police station, said the student was being unable to return some money he had borrowed.

“Krishna’s father had scolded him a few days ago over the issue. We are looking into the matter,” he said. “The autopsy report suggests no foul play. We have handed over the body to the family,” Mr. Yadav added.

