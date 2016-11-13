Amid the chaos, tales of humanity

As reports flood in of arguments and clashes in the long queues at ATMs and banks, stories about acts of kindness — whether it is filling out a form for a stranger or using plastic money to pay for groceries for someone who doesn’t have access to it — have also started emerging on social media.

Facing empty wallets and uncertainty, some people opted to help out those in need almost as soon as banks re-opened on November 9.

A Twitter user, Harleen, whose handle is @VeiledDesires_, wrote on Thursday that she offered to help a man fill out the form for currency exchange at a bank and before she knew it he began directing others to her for help.

“Spent 2 hours at the bank filling forms for people who can’t read or write. If you have time, do help such people around you,” she tweeted.

As of Saturday evening, the tweet had been re-tweeted over 3,500 times.

Others chose to help by spreading awareness about the demonetisation programme and its impact.

A Twitter user with the handle @Dishasatra urged people to first educate themselves on how to exchange money and then inform those who don’t have access to the info. Her message was retweeted over 500 times.

By Saturday, political parties had joined in as well. Volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP, the Akali Dal and the National Students Union of India helped those standing in queues outside banks by filling out forms and offering refreshments.

Photos of the party volunteers helping out people across the NCR were shared on social media by the evening.

On Friday night, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked AAP workers to help out. “I appeal to AAP volunteers all over the country to help people standing in long queues at banks in filling forms, offering water etc,” he had tweeted.