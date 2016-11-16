Amar Singh complains against objectionable video

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh approached the Delhi Police with a complaint after a video featuring him with a man, who is seen abusing the Prime Minister over demonetisation, went viral.
The senior politician told the police that he did not know the man who allegedly approached him with a request for a “selfie”. Mr. Singh has submitted a written complaint in this connection at Chanakyapuri police station and has demanded action against the man in the video.
The police said they have not registered a complaint yet, but have begun their probe to identify the person. The incident took place when Mr. Singh was waiting for his car at Maurya Sheraton hotel in Delhi, he told the police.
According to his complaint, a stranger approached him and requested for a selfie. The man, however, handed over his phone to another man who recorded the video. The MP was unaware of what was being shot, said a police officer quoting Mr. Singh.
Standing by
In the video, shot on November 8, the man is seen using vulgar abuses against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to ban Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes. He questions how the public would buy milk and vegetables without cash in hand. In between his talk, the man turns towards Mr. Singh, apparently seeking his approval for his opinion and abuses.
The politician is seen smiling, but appears embarrassed and more busy with his mobile phone. However, he makes no attempt to walk out of the frame.
