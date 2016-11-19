Allow co-op banks to exchange notes: Badal to Jaitley

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Friday urged Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to direct the RBI to allow the District Central Cooperative Banks to participate in demonetisation scheme implementation.

In a letter to Mr. Jaitley, he solicited the Union Finance Minister’s attention towards a RBI circular stating that DCCBs are not allowed to accept specified bank notes as deposits and also not authorised to exchange the demonetised notes.

Mr. Badal said in view of non-repayment of agriculture loans due to non-acceptance of demonetised bank notes by DCCBs, farmers are unable to avail the agri-credit needed for sowing Rabi crop. On the other hand, the decision brought the business of cooperative banks to a standstill.

He said several DCCB branches are operational in areas where there is no presence of other public or private sector banks and asked Mr. Jaitley to advice the RBI to allow DCCBs to be a part of the demonetisation scheme to give relief to the farmers other people in exchanging old higher-value notes.

The Chief Minister said acceptance of deposits/repayment of loans shall be strictly based on the instructions issued earlier.

Mr. Badal also said the RBI notification which instructs withdrawal of legal tender character of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes was followed by a corrigendum which clarifies that ‘banks’ as defined under Banking Regulation Act, 1949 shall implement the demonetisation scheme.

In view of these instructions, DCCBs are licensed by the RBI and are part of the banking industry, hence these banks accepted Standardised Bank Notes (SBNs) of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations from 10th to 13th November, he said.

Dera Bassi: Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Friday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “draconian” demonetisation move, saying it had brought the economy to a standstill.

He alleged that the Badal government in the State was sitting pretty while lakhs of people were suffering from an acute cash crunch.

Talking to mediapersons outside the Dera Bassi branch of the State Bank of India, where he stopped over en route from Delhi to Chandigarh, Capt. Singh claimed the Badal family was unconcerned about the plight of the common man since they had control of various institutions and businesses to transform their own black money into white.

He listened to the complaints of the people lined up outside the bank, many of whom had been standing for hours, and directed party leaders and workers to come out in full strength to help ease their woes.

He said the move to demonetise 1,000 and 500 rupee notes had created an unprecedented financial crisis in the country. The situation, he said, was extremely grave, yet the Badal government was taking no steps to ease the discomfort of the people. PTI

