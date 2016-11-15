All is not well at Azadpur Mandi

The Capital’s largest fruits and vegetables market — Azadpur Mandi — has worn a desolate look since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation on November 8.

Though prices of most items continued to plunge on Monday, the first working day of the week, retailers here hoped that business would pick up soon with banks and ATMs now dispensing cash. While the exact numbers for Monday were not compiled, traders said the slump in the sale of two major vegetables — onion and potatoes — continued. This was attributed to the lack of cash and unsold stocks.

According to Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board member Rajinder Sharma, potatoes were being sold by wholesalers - or commission agents as they are called - at anywhere between Rs.10 and Rs.16 per kilogram, which has now come down to anywhere between Rs.7 and Rs.13 per kilogram.

Supply may be choked

Compared to Sunday, the prices have came down by 50 paise per kilogram. If things don’t improve, the situation can get worse for wholesalers with supplies being choked ultimately.

Similar was the trend as far as onions are concerned, said businessman Hardeep Bhalla. From a price range between Rs.13 and Rs.5, rates have come down to anywhere between Rs.3 and Rs. 9 — with the higher category seeing a dip of Rs.6 per kg.

Seasonal vegetables, too, have seen a slump.

Among the main items at the Azadpur market are carrot, ginger, garlic, sweet potato and peas. Rates on the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) website were not updated till late on Monday evening, which is why the exhaustive list of fruits and veggies, along with their modal rates, was not available.

While those dealing in fruits are more dependent on cash, almost 50 per cent of business for vegetable sellers is cash as well.

2,500 wholesalers involved

Fruit seller Manish Kumar said he kept his shop closed as customers came to buy cartons of apples (weighing 40 kg each) and offered Rs.1,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes.

Annually, the total business at the mandi is worth at least Rs.10,000 crore, while that in Okhla is nearly a tenth. There are at least 2,500 wholesalers involved in the trade, said Mr. Kumar, with the onions, potatoes, bananas and apples forming the bulk. Stocks at the mandi are brought either by the farmers, or through agents who source it from other mandis. Also, wholesalers get items from others mandis at competitive rates.

Prices of potatoes have come down from Rs.10 and Rs.16

per kg to anywhere between Rs.7 and Rs.13 per kg