Alarm bells ring as part of CP building collapses

: A part of a building in Connaught Place collapsed in the early hours of Thursday, raising concerns about the structural safety of the iconic commercial centre.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. on the first floor of C-Block above the famous Jain Book Depot.

The police said the roof came down first., followed by a wall.

Fire and New Delhi Municipal Council officials visited the spot to inspect the damage. The process of removal of the debris continued till evening.

Close shave

A security guard, Raj Bahadur, said he had gone to relieve himself at a public utility nearby minutes before the floor collapsed.

Nobody was, however, hurt in the incident as the floor had been vacant for a long time, said a Delhi Fire Services officer.

Eyewitnesses said a few workers had been at the spot minutes before the incident happened. The police are verifying these claims.

“We have registered a case under Section 336 (endangering lives or personal safety of others) of the IPC,” said DCP (New Delhi) Braja Kishore Singh.

Although the incident did not affect business in the city’s favourite shopping destination, the damage attracted the attention of visitors throughout the day. Many had to be cautioned to stay at a safe distance for the remaining portion of the building was vulnerable too.

Besides Jain Book Depot, C- Block houses several apparel stores of famous brands.

In state of neglect

Shopkeepers in C-Block as well as other parts of CP blamed civic authorities for taking too long to allow to carry out even minor repairs.

A shopkeeper said a wall in his shop needed repair but permission had not been granted to fix it. He said if something similar to Thursday’s incident were to happen, he would be booked by the police.

Atul Bhargava, president of the CP Market Association, said all buildings in the area were restrengthened by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) before the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

The police, meanwhile, are trying to trace the owner of the building.

A WhatsApp message doings rounds stated that the owner had sent a letter to NDMC seeking permission for repairs.