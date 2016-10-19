Delhi

Akhilesh orders probe into Varanasi stampede

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Akhilesh Yadav has ordered a judicial probe into the Varanasi stampede which claimed 25 lives and left over 100 people injured.

The Chief Minister has constituted a one-man inquiry commission to probe into the stampede, a government release issued here said on Tuesday.

The commission will be headed by retired Judge of Allahabad High Court, Justice Rajmani Chauhan, who has been asked to submit his report within two months, the release said.

As many as 25 people, mostly women, were killed in the stampede on the overcrowded Rajghat Ganga bridge in Varanasi on Saturday.

The incident happened when thousands of Jai Guru Dev followers were on their way to attend a religious congregation, two km away in a village in Chandauli district.-PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 4:24:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Akhilesh-orders-probe-into-Varanasi-stampede/article16075274.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY