Akhilesh orders probe into Varanasi stampede

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Akhilesh Yadav has ordered a judicial probe into the Varanasi stampede which claimed 25 lives and left over 100 people injured.

The Chief Minister has constituted a one-man inquiry commission to probe into the stampede, a government release issued here said on Tuesday.

The commission will be headed by retired Judge of Allahabad High Court, Justice Rajmani Chauhan, who has been asked to submit his report within two months, the release said.

As many as 25 people, mostly women, were killed in the stampede on the overcrowded Rajghat Ganga bridge in Varanasi on Saturday.

The incident happened when thousands of Jai Guru Dev followers were on their way to attend a religious congregation, two km away in a village in Chandauli district.-PTI