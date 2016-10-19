Delhi

Akhilesh fails to turn up; family cremates martyr’s body

The last rites of Sepoy Sudhesh Kumar, killed in firing by Pak troops along the LoC, were performed evening with full state honours, though Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav did not attend the rituals, as insisted by the martyr’s family.

It took much effort from ruling SP leaders and government officials to cajole and pacify the bereaved family to perform the last rites as the CM did not turn up. Hundreds of locals bid a tearful adieu to their brave son when his body was being taken to the cremation site in a procession. -PTI



