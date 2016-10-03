Akalis have ‘destroyed’ Punjab in last ten years: Tewari

Former Union minister Manish Tewari on Sunday accused the SAD-BJP government of “destroying” Punjab in last ten years and people were waiting for the return of Amarinder Singh as the Chief Minister of the State.

Addressing a function organised on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti here on Sunday, he said, the Akalis had “destroyed and devastated” Punjab in last ten years in all respects.

“People want to get rid of them (the Akalis) as soon as they can. They see their hope only in Amarinder (Singh)”, the Congress leader said asking people to support the party.

Mr. Tewari said it was the question of ‘Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat’ and only Congress party under Capt. Singh can safeguard it. “We have done it in the past and we will do it in future again,” he said, while asserting that AAP did not have even a remote idea about Punjab.

Besides, he added, the AAP had “destroyed” Delhi in two years the same way the Akalis had destroyed Punjab in last ten years. He also asked people to remain cautious against the “alluring” promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party. - PTI