Ajit Singh re-elected RLD chief

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Ajit Singh has been re-elected unopposed as the party president for the seventh time.

The nominations for the party’s top post were taken last week and the results announced on Monday.

There was no other nomination except Mr. Singh’s, who was re-elected RLD chief for a term of three year, a party statement said here.

The RLD had last month held elections for the post of party chief in several districts and states, including poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the statement added.-PTI