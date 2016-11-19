Air traffic at Srinagar airport suspended

Air traffic at Srinagar airport was suspended on Friday due to poor visibility as a dense layer of fog engulfed the city as well as some other areas of the Valley.

All flights to and from Srinagar airport were cancelled due to poor visibility, Director, Airports Authority of India, Srinagar Airport, Sharad Kumar said.

He said no air traffic could take place due to dense fog which affected visibility.

The requirement (for landing and take-off) is 1.3 km, while it was only about 600-800 mt, Mr. Kumar said.

He said the poor visibility has affected the air traffic at the airport since Thursday.

Though the morning operations went on well on Thursday, all the flights in the afternoon had to be cancelled due to poor visibility, he added. - PTI