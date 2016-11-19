Air traffic at Srinagar airport suspended

Air traffic at Srinagar airport was suspended on Friday due to poor visibility as a dense layer of fog engulfed the city as well as some other areas of the Valley.
All flights to and from Srinagar airport were cancelled due to poor visibility, Director, Airports Authority of India, Srinagar Airport, Sharad Kumar said.
He said no air traffic could take place due to dense fog which affected visibility.
The requirement (for landing and take-off) is 1.3 km, while it was only about 600-800 mt, Mr. Kumar said.
He said the poor visibility has affected the air traffic at the airport since Thursday.
Though the morning operations went on well on Thursday, all the flights in the afternoon had to be cancelled due to poor visibility, he added. - PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor