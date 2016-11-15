Air quality improves in Delhi, but still dangerous

This week started off with better air quality compared to the last, when toxic levels of particulate matter were recorded across New Delhi.

On Monday, the levels of particulate matter were on average two times over the safe limits. While still very harmful, the levels of PM2.5 and PM10 were down from the peaks of up to 16 times the standards in the first week of November.

According to SAFAR-India, an air quality monitoring service under the Earth Science Ministry, the average concentration of PM2.5 in the past 24 hours as of 8 p.m. on Monday was 152 micrograms per cubic metre. While this was over two times the standard of 60 micrograms PCM, the advisory was ‘very poor’, down from ‘severe’ last week.