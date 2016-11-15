Air quality better, but still twice the safe limit

This week Delhi breathed better compared to the last, when toxic levels of particulate matter were recorded across the city.

On Monday, levels of particulate matter were two times over the safe limits on an average.

While this is still very harmful, the levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were down from the peaks of up to 16 times the standard in the first week of November.

From ‘severe’to

‘very poor’

According to SAFAR-pIndia, an air quality monitoring service under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, the average concentration of PM 2.5 in the past 24 hours as of 8 p.m. on Monday was 152 micrograms per cubic metre. While this was over two times the standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre, the advisory was 'very poor' - down from last week’s 'severe'.

PM levels to reduce further

The average PM 10 concentration was 292 micrograms per cubic metre, putting it in the 'poor' category. According to SAFAR, concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 are set to come down to 146 and 285 micrograms per cubic metre respectively on Tuesday.