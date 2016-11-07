Air purifiers, masks fly off shelves

The spike in pollution, particularly in Delhi and nearby areas, is driving demand for air purifiers in the country.

Major manufacturers are expecting a 400 per cent hike in sales as air quality continues to be “severe” with the onset of winters and aftermath of fire-crackers burnt during Diwali, clubbed with the effects of crop burning in Punjab and Haryana.

“Sales started picking up from last week in wake of the persistent smog over Delhi since Diwali. Sales of air purifiers will spike in the next two months. Additionally, the increasing attention on rising air pollution in urban centres has indirectly led to an increase in sales on an year-on-year basis,” said Syed Moonis Ali Alvi, general manager (Water Purifier and Air Purifier) at Panasonic India.

Cashing in

Mr Alvi said the company is expecting a 400 per cent jump in sale of air-purifiers, with 60 per cent of the demand coming from businesses and institutions; and 40 per cent from households.

The total market for air purifiers in India in FY15-16 was pegged at 40,000 units. It is forecast to grow at least three times to1,00,000 units by the end of the current financial year. In value terms, the segment is expected to touch Rs.1,500 crore by 2021.

Chairman and managing director of Kent, Mahesh Gupta, said that in the short-term, air purifiers are the only solution to air pollution. “In the two days after Diwali, we sold about 100 units. This is what we generally sell in a month,” said Mr Gupta, adding that the demand is mainly coming from Delhi-NCR and Punjab.

Online marketplaces have also seen a 300 per cent spike in demand for both air purifiers and air masks as compared to last year.

Data from Snapdeal shows that there was heavy demand for air purifiers even before Diwali, with Delhi residents being the top buyers. “We have already seen a 700 per cent increase in the number of air purifiers and masks sold on Snapdeal. We are expecting a tenfold surge in orders placed for air purifiers soon,” a Snapdeal spokesperson said, adding that over the last month, “masks” have emerged as the largest searched query.

