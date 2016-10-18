Aim to sterilise 1,000 dogs daily: civic body

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday announced an ambitious plan to control the stray dog population. As part of this, the civic body aims to sterilise more dogs in a week than it does in an entire year.

Dedicated drive soon

The corporation will aim to sterilise and immunise 1,000 stray dogs each day during a dedicated drive that will start soon, said Mayor Dr. Sanjeev Nayyar. In contrast to this figure, the civic body managed to sterilise and immunise 6,023 dogs during 2015-2016. In August this year, only 495 stray dogs were sterilised. From April 1, 2015, till September 28, 2016, a total of 9,283 dogs were sterilised.

‘Results in two years’

“We are not satisfied with the progress of our dog sterilisation programme. We will set up sterilisation centres, hire more doctors and outsource, if needed. The results will be visible in two years,” said Dr. Nayyar.

According to him, the target would be to sterilise 1.5 lakh dogs within a year. Three new sterilisation centres at Rohini, Timarpur and Rohtak Road would be opened within a month.

While the Capital’s municipal corporations have spent crores on these programmes over the years, the number of dog bite cases remains high. In fact, till October last year, Delhi had recorded over 60,000 cases of dog bites.

Three sterilisation centres at Rohini, Timarpur and Rohtak Road would be opened in a month