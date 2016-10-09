Ahead of Dussehra, national Capital turns into a fortress

The Capital has been on high alert since the terror attacks in Uri and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir just ahead of the festival season. Massive deployment has been ensured at all vulnerable points, which include busy markets and Durga Puja venues.

DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited), meanwhile, said that security had been beefed up at the airport.

“The security at Indira Gandhi International Airport has been enhanced keeping passenger safety in view. Both the CISF and Delhi Police are in the highest state of alert. All passengers are requested to cooperate with the security agencies during this festive season,” DIAL said in a statement.

Explaining the enhanced security, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Sanjay Bhatia told The Hindu that there is extra deployment for increased foot patrolling, besides checks on all six pickets being intensified further.

Also, on Friday, a joint mock drill was carried out by the Delhi Division of the Northern Railway and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) near Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.

Intelligence agencies had recently alerted the city police about a possible terror attack during the festivals, said sources in the Delhi Police.

Police commissioner Alok Kumar Verma has, in fact, briefed the district police heads and staff at police stations.

A drill was carried out on Friday near Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station to assess security measures