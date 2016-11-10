Agritech meet begins in Jaipur with call to adopt global best practices

The desert State of Rajasthan is geared up to adopt multiple innovations in farming to increase efficiency, reduce costs and ensure sustainability, while promoting global best practices in order to transform its agricultural landscape.

Experts gave a call for utilising surplus production of foodgrains, milk and pulses in the State at the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM-2016), which started here on Wednesday. Some of the innovations suggested were digital soil mapping, protected cultivation and zero budget natural farming.

Addressing the inaugural session, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said her government was committed to ensuring economic empowerment of people through accelerated and focused growth in agriculture and increasing the farmers' income twofold.

The three-day mega agri-event has been organised jointly by the State government and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). It has been conceived as a platform to transform and catalyse sustainability and economic viability of farming.

Ms. Raje said the experts would help out farmers in improving shelf-life of horticulture products, ensuring cold chain management and getting easy access to national and international markets. Global experts will share their know-how with the farmers for their benefit at the event.

Governor Kalyan Singh, inaugurating the meet, said that for a smart nation, it was imperative to develop not only smart cities but also smart villages. “Development of roads, irrigation, education, electricity, health, security, employment and self-reliance are eight major tenets which should be focused for developing a smart village,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said Rajasthan was ahead of several other States in the field of agriculture and was a leader in various agricultural products. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev announced setting up of a mega food park in the State.

Israel's Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon threw light on cooperation between the two countries and said Israel was a “natural partner” to Rajasthan, while assisting it in its efforts for welfare of farmers.

During the subsequent technical sessions, experts highlighted the significance of optimum utilisation of water and crop diversification for development in the agriculture sector. Experts said the farmers need to know the latest technologies for innovative cultivation to enhance their income.